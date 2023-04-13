A Denver federal judge has denied a new trial for a dentist convicted of shooting and killing his wife while on a Zambian safari, thwarting what Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph's attorneys described as "newly discovered evidence."

U.S. District Judge William Martinez also denied Rudolph's long-time mistress, Lori Milliron, a new trial.

Rudolph, 68, was convicted on Aug. 1, 2022 on one count of the murder of a U.S. national in a foreign country and one count of mail fraud for cashing in more than $4.8 million in life insurance claims in connection to Bianca Rudolph's death in 2016.

Milliron was convicted in the same federal courtroom of being an accessory after the fact to the murder, obstruction of justice, and two counts of perjury before a grand jury.

In a motion, Rudolph's attorney, David Markus, claimed that a 6-year-old email chain between Bianca Rudolph and a former employee of Rudolph's multi-million dollar dental office would prove that the dentist did not kill his wife.

The employee, Cassandra Olmstead, testified about "soul-bearing conversations" she had with Mrs. Rudolph about their marriage. But Markus countered in his motion that the emails show that Olmstead was not truthful and that her statements about her conversations with Bianca Rudolph should not have been admitted at trial.

Martinez denied Markus claim, concluding that the newly surfaced emails "were merely impeaching."

The jury was tasked with deciding whether 57-year-old Bianca Rudolph was the victim of a horrible accident or if she was murdered by her husband during the early morning of Oct. 11, 2016 in a remote Zambian cabin by a river that he had built especially for her.

FBI agents spent months in south-central African interviewing witnesses who heard the shot that killed Bianca Rudolph.

The six-man, six-woman jury heard testimony from Zambians who had been flown in for the trial, including a British-trained coroner, guides from the camp where the couple stayed regularly, blood spatter experts and shooting incident reconstruction analysts.

One of the most critical pieces of evidence in the case was the gunshot wound, which hit Bianca Rudolph directly in her heart and killed her almost instantly. Coroner Daniel Maswahu testified that he could see injuries to her 7th, 8th and 9th ribs, which suggested that the bullet from the Browning shotgun entered her left chest area from a slightly angled position above her body.

Other tests determined that the gun was shot from about a meter away.

This ruled out the possibility of suicide and challenged the defense theory that Bianca Rudolph accidentally dropped the gun as she frantically packed to make it to the airport for the long flight to the United States.