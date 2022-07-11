Denver City Council voted to add $1.8 million to its contract with U.S. Motels Denver North, which provides short-term shelter through a motel room voucher program when the city’s emergency shelter beds are full Monday night.
The contract, which is still set to expire at the end of 2022, is now for a total of just over $4.5 million. This is the eleventh amendment the city has made to the contract, which allows families to get a voucher for a motel room from Denver’s Office of Housing Stability.
No council members called out the contract amendment for a vote or discussion, so it passed unanimously in a block vote. These updates to the contract will not need to pass a second vote.