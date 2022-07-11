100320-dg-homeless0003.JPG

A homeless shelter made up of tarps, chairs and signs sits in the median of Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver on Oct. 2, 2020. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Denver Gazette)

 Forrest Czarnecki

Denver City Council voted to add $1.8 million to its contract with U.S. Motels Denver North, which provides short-term shelter through a motel room voucher program when the city’s emergency shelter beds are full Monday night.

The contract, which is still set to expire at the end of 2022, is now for a total of just over $4.5 million. This is the eleventh amendment the city has made to the contract, which allows families to get a voucher for a motel room from Denver’s Office of Housing Stability.

No council members called out the contract amendment for a vote or discussion, so it passed unanimously in a block vote. These updates to the contract will not need to pass a second vote.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.