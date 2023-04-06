The latest city-supported affordable housing development, Rhonda’s Place, is already accepting new residents for its one-bedroom apartments and supportive, wrap-around services from Wellpower, according to a news release.

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) along with City Council President Jamie Torres held a grand opening Thursday for the 49 supportive housing units, located at 203 S. Federal Blvd. in the Barnum neighborhood.

“We know from experience that housing plus supportive services makes a transformational difference for our unhoused neighbors,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in the release. “Rhonda’s Place is a great addition to Denver’s inventory of supportive housing, and it will help transition many individuals from homelessness back into housing for decades to come.”

The $17.3 million project was developed by the nonprofit REDI Corporation. This is the 10th project for REDI, which has specialized in acquiring and operating apartments that support people with disabilities, mental health needs and those who are exiting homelessness for 40 years, according to the release.

“REDI is pleased to make these 49 units with supportive services available to the homeless community. At Rhonda’s Place there will be an opportunity for change and a better life,” REDI Executive Director David Murphy said in a press release.

Financing came from Denver’s Homelessness Resolution Fund, which was divided into a $1.5 million performance loan to support construction costs and $825,000 to fund supportive services over 15 years from HOST. The Colorado Housing & Finance Authority and the Colorado Division of Housing were also financial partners in the project.

Subsidy vouchers are provided for all units, which is how the residents will not pay more than 30% of their total income in housing costs, according to the press release. For residents, this means they can qualify with up to $24,650 in yearly income for a single-person household.

Rhonda’s Place is a three-story, half-acre property has a community space, shared laundry facilities and meeting rooms for supportive services, according to the release. There is also an enclosed outdoor space with a patio, dog run and garden. It is located near multiple bus stops.

There are currently 1,971 affordable units with city financing under construction or in preservation across 34 sites in Denver, according to the press release. In addition to those, 510 income-restricted units are in the planning stage.