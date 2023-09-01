As if flight schedules on Labor Day weekend weren't already jampacked, an emergency stoppage temporarily grounded all departing flights at Denver International Airport Friday.

A passenger got through security with a prohibited item.

All DIA trains, security screening and departures were stopped as of 1:44 p.m. due to a "security issue," the airport said in the social media post.

Operations resumed at 2:11 p.m., airport authorities said. 

Denver Police, the Transportation Security Administration and airport security responded and were able to find the passenger and the item, DIA said.

The airport was already facing a busy weekend. Between Thursday and Tuesday, DIA estimates that 410,000 passengers will travel through security checkpoints at the airport, according to a previous press release. 

The estimate is a 6.2% increase from Labor Day weekend in 2022, airport authorities said.

The reasons behind the security issue are still unknown.  

A user on X, Falbo Brothers Pizza Iowa City, posted a picture of what appears to be a woman being detained by airport security officers at gate A30. 

"This might be the culprit," the post said.

The Denver Gazette's news partner 9News contributed to this story.

