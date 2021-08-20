Passengers headed to Denver International Airport on Friday morning should plan on arriving early enough to accommodate long delays getting from security to the gates because of an overnight train malfunction.

Officials said to expect at least an hour delay.

Just after midnight Friday, a breaker trip crippled four trains with about 200 people onboard, according to a DIA release. Passengers pulled the emergency handles and left the trains to the tunnel walkways, where they were escorted by emergency personnel. Officials used buses to shuttle passengers to the concourses.

About 100 feet of rail line was damaged by the power break. Alstrom, the company that manages the trains, estimated the trains could be repaired by mid-morning.

Anyone with a flight leaving the A gates can use the A-Bridge security checkpoint and walkway.

“This is an uncommon occurrence, and we are working with our teams to ensure we maximize our support for passengers during this time,” according to the release. “We will have more employees onsite to support passengers and will also make overhead announcements in the terminal.”