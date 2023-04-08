The South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters worked an apartment fire early Saturday with reports of injuries and a fatality on South Quebec Street and East Harvard Avenue.

The fire was fully engulfed and officials urged residents to "please stay clear of the area, according to a South Metro update via Twitter.

At about 5:50 a.m., the department reported the fire under control and found "numerous people trapped inside the building."

"Sadly, one adult has died, one person transported to the hospital in critical condition and one person transported in serous condition," according to a South Metro tweet.

The address, 2380 S. Quebec, showed it's the Ivy Crossing Apartments. The fire rendered 23 units uninhabitable.

The investigation is underway as to the cause.