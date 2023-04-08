AuroraFire.jpg

A fire at the Ivy Crossing Apartments, 2380 S. Quebec St., killed one resident and injured several more Saturday morning, according to the South Metro Fire District. It was reported under control by 6 a.m. Saturday. 

 South Metro Fire District

The South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters worked an apartment fire early Saturday with reports of injuries and a fatality on South Quebec Street and East Harvard Avenue. 

The fire was fully engulfed and officials urged residents to "please stay clear of the area, according to a South Metro update via Twitter.

At about 5:50 a.m., the department reported the fire under control and found "numerous people trapped inside the building."

"Sadly, one adult has died, one person transported to the hospital in critical condition and one person transported in serous condition," according to a South Metro tweet. 

The address, 2380 S. Quebec, showed it's the Ivy Crossing Apartments. The fire rendered 23 units uninhabitable. 

The investigation is underway as to the cause. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Tags

City Editor

Dennis Huspeni is a 30-year newspaper journalist who is the City Editor and covers metro Denver business.