Denver police are searching for a suspect in a homicide that took place on August 17.

Officers began investigating a shooting in the area of the 2200 block of Welton Street around 1:28 a.m. Aug. 17, according to a social media post by the Denver Police Department.

Investigators found one victim, Danzel Atkins, 30, who was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and was eventually pronounced dead.

Police are now searching for a suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Calls will remain anonymous and may be rewarded up to $2,000.

***

The Denver Police Department is also investigating an assault that ended with a victim dead, according to a Wednesday press release.

Officers responded to the 15500 block of East 53rd Avenue on a report of an assault on Monday at approximately 3:10 a.m.

"When officers arrived, the suspects had fled, and witnesses shared that someone took an injured person to the hospital," the department said.

The victim passed away in a local hospital at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers.

***

In Broomfield, police arrested two suspects following a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

Charles Dowell, 24, and Alicia Hernandez, 33, are suspected to have been trespassing in the area of Arista Place and Broomfield Lane on Saturday evening, according to a Broomfield Police Department news release.

The two allegedly broke into multiple vehicles throughout the night. Both were found with "a large amount of property including small bags, loose change, sunglass cases, paperwork and more," according to the press release.

At least three victims were identified.

Both were booked at the Broomfield Detention Center on felony warrants out of Denver on Monday. They are awaiting additional charges in connection with the weekend trespasses, according to the release.

The department asks that anyone else who experienced a vehicle break-in in the Arista neighborhood over the weekend to please contact Detective Pihlak at 720-887-3158.