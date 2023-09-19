The disbarred Denver attorney who defrauding a friend and investor out of $125,000 has pleaded guilty to theft and now faces up to six years in prison.

Steven Bachar pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of felony theft, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office. He will be sentenced on Nov. 6, where he could receive probation or between two and six years in prison. Bachar will also pay $182,000 in restitution.

Bachar was a licensed attorney and founder of Denver-based Empowerment Capital. The charges stem from a deal Bachar struck in 2017, convincing a friend and investor to wire an Empowerment subsidiary $75,000 with the promise of 10% interest in profits. Within two months, Bachar offered the investor another 6% to 10% interest in Empowerment Capital’s profits. The investor then wired another $50,000 to a different subsidiary.

Bachar did not invest or repay the money, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Steven Bachar violated the trust of an investor — who was also a close friend of his — and, for that, he is being held accountable, as he should be. I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators in my office whose hard work over several years has resulted in the successful resolution of the case,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a news release.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the district attorney’s office agreed to drop more serious theft and securities fraud charges, BusinessDen reported. The plea cancelled a trial set for later this month and brings a drawn out case closer to finality.