Roughly 55,000 Denver voters so far have cast a ballot with a week to go in the runoff election, which will decide the mayoral contest between Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough.

The ballots returned so far represent a little over 12% of Denver's electorate, which tracks better than the ballots mailed back at about the same time for the April 4 general election.

For that election, election officials had received 9% of ballots by March 28.

The runoff returns point to a high interest among voters in the mayor's race, although it remains to be seen if the city surpasses the 39% of the ballots cast in the April 4 election, a relatively high number compared to previous elections.

So far, Republicans and Democrats are performing similarly in the runoff election, returning 15% of their ballots compared to their registration. Republicans make up about 42,000 of Denver's electorate, while Democrats have about 194,000.

At stake in the June 6 runoff election is the mayor's seat, plus several council positions — in District 7, where Flor Alvidrez found herself the lone candidate after Nick Campion dropped out; in District 8, where Brad Revare faces Shontel Lewis; in District 9, where Candi CdeBaca squares off with Darrell Watson; and, in District 10, where Chris Hinds seeks to defeat challenger Shannon Hoffman.

This year's election is particularly consequential, as Denver residents are picking a new mayor for the first time in 12 years after Mayor Michael Hancock was term limited. The city faces gargantuan problems, notably a persistent and growing homelessness crisis and the perception of high crime, but also opportunities, in particular the chance to enhance the region's reputation as a tech hub.

Today, Tuesday May 30 is the last day to send ballots back by mail and it's also the last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail. Mailed ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 6. Voters, of course, have the option to drop off their ballots at vote centers or cast a ballot in person. They must be in line by 7 p.m. on June 6 to do so.