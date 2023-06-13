Although rain interrupted the annual UCHealth charitable home run derby competition "Healthy Swings" Monday, Broncos players competing in the underground batting cage of Coors Field instead of on it helped raise $120,000 for Food for Thought Denver. The charity, now in over 70 Denver schools, gives local students food items to take home over the weekends until they return to school the following Monday.

"We don't have one penny of overhead at Food for Thought... Everybody is volunteer. We intend to bridge the hunger gap for children in Metro Denver... The idea is locate the kids who are in the highest level poverty schools in our city; so 90 percent and better free and reduced rate population kids. We are then giving them every Friday a bag of non-perishables... We're giving them a bag of food they can take home and eat their way through until they come back to school on Monday," Food for Thought founder Bob Bell said. The charity now has 13,000 kids served, Bell said.

Broncos players Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton served as captains in the batting competition, inviting other Broncos teammates to participate on their squads.