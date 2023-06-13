The Denver City Council on Monday approved purchasing $1.8 million worth of meals to feed people at the city’s emergency shelters. The orders include $800,000 in meals from FED LLC, $500,000 from Snap Colorado, and $500,000 in meals from Michael’s of Denver Catering.

A city spokesman said the funding for meals from Snap Colorado and Michael’s of Denver Catering is part of the city’s migrant response and is paid for from the Denver Department of Human Services budget. The funding is in addition to the $11 million the council approved on June 6 for the city’s response.

The city has received more than 11,000 immigrants from South and Central America since December, spending $17 million on the response.

Denver has been reimbursed roughly 20% of those costs.