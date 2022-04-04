Denver City Council unanimously approved on first reading at Monday's meeting a bond issuance to fund a variety of infrastructure projects approved by voters.
This will allow a principal of up to $366.4 million, marking the first issuance for the RISE Denver program and the fifth for the Elevate Denver program. These are general obligation bonds, which are a type of municipal bond cities use to pay for projects. The bonds are backed entirely by a city’s creditworthiness and are paid back over decades using property taxes.
For the RISE Denver program, this first issuance will take just over $120 million of the $260 million in total funds. Between the four areas voters approved for these bonds, about $55 million will go toward Denver facilities, $38.6 million to housing and shelter, $19.4 million to transportation and $7.25 million to parks and recreation in this first issuance.
For the Elevate Denver program, this will be the largest single issuance of the $937 million program with $246 million to fund 50 projects. Over half of this issuance, $161.5 million, will go to transportation and mobility, $39.1 million to parks and recreation, $29.4 million to public safety, $10.6 million to libraries and $5.5 million to public facilities. All of the funding dedicated to Denver’s health and cultural systems were used in earlier issuances.