The Denver City Council on Monday approved a plan to allow a national real estate firm to redevelop the southeast block of Larimer street between 27th and 26th streets.
The plan also includes a portion of land on 26th and Larimer.
Business owners near the proposed redevelopment showed up in full support of the plan when the council held a required public hearing on the issue.
Two people who had signed up for public comment opposed it.
Supporters said EDENS, the real estate firm, demonstrated commitment to support Black, Indigenous, people of color, as well as veteran-owned and other small businesses.
"It's so important to have someone come into an area that supports Black businesses," said Ali Duncan, who runs the Urban Sanctuary, Denver's first Black, woman owned wellness studio. Located at 2745 Welton St., the Urban Sanctuary is less than a mile from the proposed redevelopment.
"I understand about things changing, and it may make us nervous. But if things don't change, then we're going to have to keep those buildings sitting around doing nothing," she said.
A study by the Denver Urban Redevelopment Authority (DURA) found the area met criteria to be considered "blighted." A number of lots were underutilized, some of the sites had deteriorated and there was evidence of environmental contamination in the buildings or properties.
A significant portion of the property is occupied by the Volunteers of America of Colorado, which will be vacating that space as the group transitions to a new facility on the border between Commerce City and Denver.
"Through our partnership with EDENS, we have been able to recruit and expand our food operations to serve the growing need for our resources," Dave Schunk, the president and CEO of VOAC, said. "We support the vision for this urban redevelopment plan, which creates an inclusive, thriving and sustainable neighborhood."
He highlighted EDENS commitment to building almost 40 housing units that will be reserved for those making 50% of the area's mean income. Under this plan, a family of three making $50,000 year would qualify to have their rent adjusted to $1,318 for a two-bedroom unit.
In total, the redevelopment proposes to bring 390 new housing units, more than 100,000 square feet of commercial properties, underground parking and a plaza open to the public.
But not everyone is convinced.
Jesse Parris and Brandy Majors said they do not believe the council is acting in the interest of the local community by supporting the plan.
"You're going to try and pretty it up and say, 'Oh this will be beneficial for the community, beneficial to the Black community.' But we don't even live in Five Points anymore," he said. "It's not benefiting us, it's not going to help us, and if you say it's 'going to support BIPOC businesses,' what good is that if we can't live in the neighborhood?"
Parris also criticized the decision to make 39 housing units available to those making 50% or less of the area median income, saying it does not go far enough to support those who struggle finding affordable housing.
With the council's approval, EDENS said it is looking forward to beginning the process of redevelopment and continue the company's record of supporting small, BIPOC and veteran-owned businesses.
"You have to build trust in the neighborhood," said Tom Kiler, a local area representative of EDENS. "We've had the opportunity to bring together small businesses, as well as more well known businesses but really trying to align them around branding principles so that there's a common thread."