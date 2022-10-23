The public gets its chance to weigh in on the proposed 2023 City of Denver budget Monday in front of city council.
In his last budgeting session before being term-limited out of office in 2023, Mayor Michael Hancock submitted a $1.66 billion proposed budget, which includes an increase for public safety spending.
Hancock's proposed 2023 budget calls for a $43 million dollar increase from 2022 in spending for the Denver Police Department, and other public safety measures.
The proposed spending increase comes with Hancock's publicly-stated priority to expand the police force by almost 200 officers. It's also part of the Denver City Council's efforts to focus on public safety, an area of concern members identified during their budget retreat earlier this year.
Big issues plaguing the Denver area include rising crime rates, homelessness and increasing lack of affordable housing, many of which were identified as focus areas during the council budget retreat.
People can sign up for Monday's public hearing on the budget, between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday. Those wishing to speak can join via Zoom or in the council chambers, Room 450 of the Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St. Denver. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Monday.
Hancock sent his proposed $1.66 billion budget to the council in September. Council reviewed the budget in October and requested additional funding for certain projects. Mayor Hancock agreed to some of these, but objected to others.
After taking public testimony, council will consider those changes. The final vote on the budget is scheduled for Nov. 17.
Other items on the budget include two bills from the Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee ask the city to relinquish easements at various places in the city.
Another asks the city to add $6.3 million to a contract with the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District for a new total of $13.4 million. This money will be used to support the final design of drainage and flood control improvements, part of the Globeville Levee Project. This item appeared before council during their Oct. 17 meeting.
Other bills being introduced to the council on Monday focus on road maintenance and what the agenda calls "continuing care" for 16 pedestrian malls. These pedestrian malls are located throughout the Denver area and the proposals identify money needed for every-day operations.
One bill being introduced asks council to approve an intergovernmental contract for $535,000. This will be used for road construction and improvements on Panasonic Way, which is partially located on Denver International Airport Land.
Public wishing to comment on general matters can sign up between Friday at 11 a.m. and Monday at 3 p.m. at the City Council's website or by calling 720-337-2000 and selecting option 7.