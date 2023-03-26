The Denver City Council on Tuesday will consider expanding the Support Team Assisted Response program to add six emergency medical technicians and three vans and equipment citywide.

The council will also consider allowing millions of dollars in anti-terrorism spending through a grant program during the 3:30 p.m. meeting.

City offices are closed on Monday in observance of Ceasar Chavez Day.

The council has 28 resolutions on it's agenda ahead of the Tuesday meeting. There are nine bills being introduced and two in final consideration. There are two public hearings.

Resolutions

23-0268: A resolution approving a third amendment between the city and Blue Star Recyclers adding $525,000 and one year to address additional demand for electronic waste recycling services citywide. The new contract total is $975,000.

23-0246 through 23-0257: A series of resolutions approving $1 million contracts between the city and various legal agencies to provide as-needed legal representation in civil litigation matters when case load exceeds the capacity of the City Attorney’s Office and/or when matters require conflict counsel. In total, the 11 contracts will cost the city $11 million.

23-0270: A resolution approving a contract with Amelie Company for $1.875 million and one year with four 1-year options to extend, to provide strategic planning, creative development, media planning and placement, implementation and performance tracking and measurements for the City’s Youth Marijuana Education and Prevention Campaign.

Bills

22-1566: A bill for an ordinance approving an intergovernmental agreement with Denver Health and Hospital Authority for $2.5 million and through Dec. 31, 2023 to expand the Support Team Assisted Response program to add six emergency medical technicians and three vans and equipment, citywide.

23-0267: A bill for an ordinance authorizing a $2.2 million appropriation from general fund reserves to make a cash transfer to the liability claims special revenue fund to address approved settlements and claims year-to-date.

23-0261: A bill for an ordinance approving a grant agreement with the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for $3.1 million through Aug. 31, 2025 to initiate the FY22 Urban Area Security Initiative grant program to prevent, prepare for, respond to, mitigate against, and recover from acts of terrorism and authorizes the purchase of capital equipment items.

Public Hearings

23-0215: A bill for an ordinance approving the amended service plan for the respective Denargo Market Metropolitan District Numbers 1-3.

23-0186: A bill for an ordinance adopting the west area plan as part of the city’s comprehensive plan.

Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to [email protected]. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing. Written testimony must be submitted no later than 3 p.m.

The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.