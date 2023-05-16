Denver's food truck tradition, Civic Center EATS, kicks off its 2023 season Wednesday with mobile food options every Wednesday and Thursday through mid-September.

Civic Center EATS, presented by alternative weekly newspaper Westword and the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy, will bring food trucks to Civic Center Park in Denver every Wednesday and Thursday starting May 17.

Food trucks will come to the center of the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 14.

The conservancy is also bringing back Civic Center EATS for ALL, supported by Denver-based Barefoot Public Relations, which implements a pay-as-you-are-able program, according to the release.

The program's goal is to make Civic Center EATS more accessible by removing any cost barriers.

The program also allocates funds to small, BIPOC-owned businesses to waive food truck application fees, according to the website.

Those interested in the EATS for ALL program can scan the QR code at the Civic Center Conservancy table at EATS and pay what they are able via mobile device, according to the conservancy website. There is also a cash option and an option for those unable to pay day-of.

Those interested in donating to the EATS for ALL fund can scan scan a QR code at EATS or use an online form to make a donation to the program.

This year, a grant from Bank of America will provide workforce development for homeless youth, according to the release.

The grant supports the conservancy's partnership with Urban Peak to employ young people ages 16-24 in set-up, custodial and tear-down positions for EATS.

The grant also supports a partnership with Youth on Record, an organization that "designs and implements strengths-based, music-centered programs intended to equip young people from historically under-resourced communities with the skills needed to find success in life," according to their website.

Through this partnership, EATS will book talent, live sound production support, performers, and management training for youth.

EATS will also have a three-stream waste management system and water conservation efforts through support from Delta Dental of Colorado.

The event features "Denver's best mobile restaurants," according to a Barefoot news release.

Wednesday's food trucks include the following.

Big Apple Bodega: "Home of the Chopped Cheese" serving New York City-inspired food

"Home of the Chopped Cheese" serving New York City-inspired food Flavor of Tabasco: "authentic Mexican cuisine"

"authentic Mexican cuisine" Gyros King

KOCO: Korean street food

Korean street food Que Desmadre: Latin American, Mexican

Latin American, Mexican Saucy Chops: "Everyone's Classic Favorites doused with scratch made sauces that elevate any cuisine"

"Everyone's Classic Favorites doused with scratch made sauces that elevate any cuisine" Super Smash Burgers Co.: "...the best, juiciest smash burger, while keeping it simple"

"...the best, juiciest smash burger, while keeping it simple" Tacos with Altitude: brings the "flavors of their home town Oaxaca"

brings the "flavors of their home town Oaxaca" The Brutal Poodle: "tasty eats and mean drinks"

"tasty eats and mean drinks" The Rice Guy: Asian-style food

To see the full Civic Center EATS schedule and food truck lineup, visit civiccentereats.com