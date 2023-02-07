The April 4 municipal election is almost two months away, and by April 5 there will be new faces in Denver's government. If history is any indicator, however, Denverites will have to wait for a June runoff election before a new mayor takes office.

There are currently 17 candidates for mayor and 41 people running for various positions in City Hall, according to the official list of candidates who will appear on the ballot for the April 4 Municipal Election as recently published by the Denver Clerk and Recorder's office. Four of these races — Clerk and Recorder, Council District 3, Council District 6 and Council District 11 — are uncontested with incumbent candidates running, according to the clerk.

The document also includes a debate schedule for every office. The first Mayoral debate occurs 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It is sponsored by Regis University and is scheduled for the Mountain View Room at Peter Claver Hall at 3333 Regis Blvd. Participants in the first debate include all 17 mayoral candidates.

The second mayoral debate is on Feb. 16 between 7 and 9 p.m. It is sponsored by The Denver Gazette its media partner 9News.

Other debates include those for District 2, District 7 and District 10. The debates for District 2 and District 7 are on Feb. 8 between 5 and 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively. District 10 debates are on Feb. 13, 4-5 p.m., and Feb. 16 between 6 and 8 p.m. All details and locations can be found on the denvergov.org website.

The release from the Clerk's office also includes three ballot measures:

2M: Board of Adjustment

2N: City zoning authority

2O: Park Hill Conservation Easement

Measure 2M is a change to the city charter that modernizes its language and makes so called "common sense" amendments. Measure 2N is related to 2M and changes the city's zoning power.

Measure 2O asks Denver voters to authorize the city to relinquish an easement in place on the former Park Hill Golf Course land. The land is slated for redevelopment, but that cannot proceed due to the easement that restricts the land use to golf-related purposes only.

While financial information for all candidates is listed on SearchLight Denver, the city's campaign finance tracker, no such information could be found for the ballot measures.

The municipal election is on April 4. If needed a runoff election will be held in June.