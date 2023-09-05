Maybe it’s the thin mountain air. Maybe it’s Denver International Airport being the second largest on Earth. Or maybe it’s all a ruse from the lizard people that live below it in the underground tunnels.

Allegedly.

Regardless, Denver always seems to find itself wrapped up in conspiracy theories.

Lizard people aside, Denver — being a 164-year-old city — has a plethora of history.

And history calls for questions, theories and other puzzling occurrences, that of which one Reddit user asked the Denver subreddit.

“What’s your Denver conspiracy theory?” the post said.

It garnered over 600 comments from Denverites.

Here are our favorites, not counting (sort of) the Denver International Airport ones we all know and love.

The Toll People

“The toll people” pay drivers to drive up and down Highway 36 at 50 mph to frustrate people to the point of actually paying and using the $8 express lane tolls, user Pointyboidubs claims.

The Purina-Subaru Conspiracy

Throwaway simple_ad says, “The Purina factory is a front for an experimental airborne chemical that makes everyone want to buy a Subaru.”

Actually, 2023 data by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles shows that the Subaru Outback is not the most popular car in Colorado, coming in third place. 55,936 Outbacks were registered in the state in 2022.

The Traffic Light Trolls

“The people who decide the traffic light timings are trolls or they're paid by oil and gas companies to waste as much gas as possible with terribly timed lights,” user Thesaganator says, while being stuck at a red light.

The Dead Beneath Cheesman Park

Obdx2 offers a macabre theory: When Cheesman Park was converted from a cemetery to a city park in 1890, the roughly 5,000 bodies were left buried beneath.

“It was too big of a task. They just built the park on top and called it a day,” the Reddit user said.

When the park was being converted in 1893, the city hired an undertaker named E.P. McGovern to dig up and relocate the approximately 5,000 bodies buried in the former cemetery to Riverside Cemetery. McGovern charged $1.90 per body.

McGovern was eventually found to be cheating the system through, well, disturbing methods. The Denver Republican ran a story on March 19, 1893, saying McGovern was hacking up bodies and placing them into multiple child-sized coffins, allowing him to charge triple for the relocation.

His contract was pulled, and, under hushed breath, the park began being built. No one else was hired to finish the body removal.

According to a 2010 investigation by CNN, there are still 2,000 bodies buried in the park.

The Mt. Evans-DIA Connection

Famous-treacle-690 believes “there’s a secret military outpost inside Mount Evans, with an underground tunnel that connects from DIA.”

While there’s no information or evidence of a military complex in the 14,265-foot-tall peak, there was one found inside Cheyenne Mountain.

The Real Lizard People

Another user believes the Cash Register Building is where the real lizard people hide.

“DIA is just a front to keep eyes away from the truth,” Glitchyr3tro said.

Wells Fargo may disagree.

Mayor Pete

“The real mayor of Denver” is the Pete who owns Illegal Pete’s, Pete's Kitchen and all the other Pete establishments, according to user Stalinov.

There are plenty of Pete establishments in the city. But who is Pete?

The Social Experiment

“I70 West is one big social experiment,” says Themountainlife. It’s hard to disagree when sitting in standstill traffic during a sunny holiday weekend.

The Real Truth About Denverites

Finally, Scrumpyrumpler claims that, despite all the "native" bumper stickers, “no one is actually from Denver.”