Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner Friday identified the man who appeared to ambush a Denver Police officer in his patrol car Wednesday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Nicholas Lendrum, died from "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the news release.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Zuni Street at the Quality Inn, near North Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25.

A police officer was parked outside of the hotel "conducting extra patrol" when the suspect walked past his vehicle and into the hotel, according to Chief Ron Thomas and a DPD spokesperson.

The suspect inquired about staying there, then came back out moments later, "drew his weapon and fired shots through the passenger side" of the officer's patrol car.

The suspect then went around the car and shot at the officer again through the driver's side.

The officer was able to get out of the vehicle and seek cover. He shot back at the suspect and the two exchanged gunfire until the suspect went down, Thomas said.

The officer's bulletproof vest stopped three rounds, one to his chest and two to his back, Thomas said.

The case is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver's Office of the Independent Monitor. Investigators are working on recovering video from surveillance cameras in and outside of the hotel.

They declined to release any police reports or body-worn camera footage until the investigation is complete.

There was no exchange or confrontation between the officer and the suspect prior to the shooting, Thomas said.

The 15-year veteran of the force is in "significant discomfort," but "doing just fine" and recovering with his family, Thomas said.

"We are certainly thankful we still have one of our officers," Thomas said. "I'm proud of this officer who acted very quickly and probably protected this community from a very dangerous individual."

Thomas urged officers to continue to wear their bulletproof vests, saying the officer in the shooting is still alive because he was wearing his.

Lendrum was charged with 3rd-degree assault in a 2018 Mesa County case, and also had multiple protection order violation charges that year stemming from a domestic violence case, according to court records.

Denver Gazette reporter Julia Cardi contributed to this report.