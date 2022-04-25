A new agreement between Denver and the Tall Bull Memorial Council will give the Indigenous group the exclusive right to use the Tall Bull Memorial Grounds at Daniels Park as sacred land now that it received unanimous approval from City Council.
The Tall Bull Memorial Council has members from a number of Indigenous tribes. Denver has had a similar agreement with the council for the past 50 years allowing the group to use the 70 acres of land at Daniels Park, a 1,000-acre Denver Mountain Park in Douglas County.
The previous agreement between Denver and the Indigenous group ends in 2022. The new agreement will automatically renew without further action every 25 years and includes a few other provisions to improve the relationship with the Indigenous group. Their access to the land will remain in perpetuity unless future councils change the agreement.