Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore asked Colorado's governor and attorney general to investigate the Master Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch in District 11 for excessively fining residents, leading to multiple foreclosures.
According to a release from Gilmore's office, the Green Valley Ranch community has 50 homes in the foreclosure process, and many homeowners are at risk of losing their homes because of egregious fines from the HOA.
“I ask that Attorney General Phil Weiser, in partnership with Governor Jared Polis, launch an investigation into the Master Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch and that until the investigation is complete, there is a moratorium on the foreclosure process for these homes,” Gilmore said in a release. “I sincerely appreciate Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office contacting me today after my initial email, to schedule a follow-up meeting to further discuss this important issue.”
A District 11 constituent reached out to Gilmore in early February after their Green Valley Ranch home was foreclosed on due to HOA fines, leading the council president to investigate.
While Denver's Department of Housing Stability has been investigating and helping homeowners to the best of its ability, Gilmore's office said this "demands urgency and more assistance from the State to mitigate residents becoming homeless."