The $7 million purchase of 200 pallet units for homeless sheltering will be discussed by Denver City Council during Monday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting.

The mini shelters, provided by Pallet PBC Inc., are to be purchased through Aug. 31, 2024 and will include home furnishings, which the resolution states “will support getting people experiencing unsheltered homelessness safely indoors, citywide.”

Here’s a list of major items on the agenda:

Contracts and resolutions

A resolution approving a grant agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for $8,617,637 through Sept. 30, 2025 for the 2023 Shelter and Services Grant Program. The program funds sheltering and related services for newly arriving migrants and asylum seekers.

Two Denver International Airport resolutions for a combined $13.5 million. One is to purchase sand for winter conditions ($1 million). The other approves a purchase with JBT Aero Tech Corp. for $12.5 million through July 31, 2026 to provide 18 replacement passenger loading bridges and related equipment to DIA.

A resolution adding $1.1 million for a new contract total of $1.5 million with Colorado Kenworth, LLC to continue providing new medium and heavy-duty truck parts and service for city vehicles.

A resolution to pay Insituform Technologies, LLC $4,247,898 to rehabilitate 84,000 linear feet of sanitary and storm pipes, citywide.

A resolution between the city and Mellon Foundation discussing the “Monuments Project Grant” program – approving $2.3 million and three years for two projects at Civic Center Park. The projects are for a monument audit and the construction of a “Gang of 19” disability rights movement commemoration.

Bills

A bill allowing the construction of drainage and flood control improvements to the South Platte River. The bill adds $1.95 million in city funds and $2.97 million in MHFD funds for a new total of $5.27 million.

A bill that would pay Denver Public School Dist. 1 $861,100 to provide behavioral health-related programming.

Public Hearing

A bill designating 2241-2243 York St. (Irving P. Andrews home) as a structure for preservation.