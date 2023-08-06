The Denver Police Department is conducting multiple death investigations into unrelated incidents over the weekend.

Police are investigating a death on North Pearl Street near East Ellsworth Avenue, according to a department announcement shared on Twitter at 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police are also investigating a death in the 900 block of North Sheridan Boulevard, the department announced on Twitter just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police launched a third investigation into a death near the 2000 block of West Colfax Avenue, the department said on Twitter shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release identities and causes of death for the deceased, the police department said. The police department did not say if homicide is suspected in any of the cases.

