Two adults have been rushed to the hospital and a manhunt is underway after another shooting at East High School on Wednesday, Denver police said.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the school at 1600 City Park Esplanade Blvd.

Police said that the suspect was a juvenile student at the school and had fled the scene. Initial word from students is that the shooting happened inside the school.

Police said there was a "safe plan" in place for the suspect to check him every day for weapons before allowing him into the school. He was checked this morning, police said, but today he got a gun into the school and began firing.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said school administrators were the ones who patted him down and were shot.

Thomas said that police had a search warrant for the suspect's home and knew where he might be hiding. They said that they expected to apprehend him very soon.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name was not released, but Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said that he is African American, an East High School student, and was wearing a hoodie with an astronaut decoration and was considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said paramedics were at the school at the time of the shooting, treating a student who was having an allergic reaction. They said it was fortunate because the paramedics were able to immediately treat the victims and transport them.

A note home to parents from the school said the students were in their third period classrooms and that the administration was "holding them there until further notice."

Other students told their parents that they were in the auditorium in lockdown.

Gracie Taub, a student in lockdown, confirmed to The Gazette that the shooting occurred.

One senior student who did not want to be named said that she was walking up from the parking lot for class as students were walking toward her. They told her not to walk toward the school. She said police cars and ambulances were driving up on Esplanade Boulevard, the street which runs north to south in front of East High School.

"It's so surreal. My friends and my little brother are inside the building," she said. "I can't even fathom what's happening. This is crazy."

MEDIA ALERT: Media is being asked to stage at Colfax & Esplanade. PIOs are en route. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

At 10:40 a.m., the school wrote parents that a release plan was in effect for students.

It's been an especially traumatic month since soccer player Luis Garcia was shot while sitting in his car after school. His family said he was getting ready to buy birthday party supplies.

The day of the shooting, two teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but Denver police said no one has been charged, specifically related to Garcia's death.

Two days after the he was shot, a weapon was discovered on campus. The next day, on Feb. 16, students were placed in a “secure perimeter” because of “an unrelated disturbance in the neighborhood,” according to a note home.

East High freshman Titus Dokes described the disturbance as a violent incident which happened on East Colfax, which runs past the school but is not considered school property.

A week later, several Colorado schools, including East, received false reports of active shooters and other threats. “It was scary for everyone,” said Dokes, who said he was afraid he was going to die because he didn’t have a cellphone that day to keep up with the situation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.