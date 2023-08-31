Denver’s Economic Development and Opportunity department Director Jen Morris announced Thursday is her last day in the position.

Mayor Mike Johnston’s office said he asked department heads to stay on until Thursday to help transition.

The mayor's office describes this process as routine. Upon leaving office former Mayor Michael Hancock asked all administration appointees to send in resignation letters, the mayor’s office told the Denver Gazette.

“This time around Johnston asked department heads to stay on through August 31 to help with the transition to hire people, bringing up a brand new staff,” a mayor's office spokesperson said via email Thursday.

“It has been a privilege to serve the City and County of Denver over the last five years, and lead the DEDO team over the last two,” Morris wrote to friends and colleagues Thursday morning. “Working at DEDO has been the honor of my life. From being in the trenches during the early days of the pandemic, to partnering with many of you on our joint initiatives to support jobseekers and small businesses, I've enjoyed every moment.”

Johnston’s administration has 14 positions for permanent hires, according to the mayor’s office website. Morris leaving puts that number at 15, the mayor's office confirmed.

In the meantime, the department's current Chief Business Development Officer will serve as the acting executive director, Morris said.