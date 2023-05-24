Emergency sirens are scheduled to sound at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday as part of a citywide test, the Denver Office of Emergency Management announced.

"Residents can expect to hear the siren for at least three minutes and is solely meant to ensure Denver’s outdoor public siren system is working effectively; therefore, there is no need for residents to take action or be alarmed."

Tornado activity earlier in May caused a postponement of the tests that were scheduled for May 10th.

Testing of the city's "Reverse Emergency Notifications" system, which involves calls to registered phones, was conducted as planned during the week of May 8th throughout more than 50 neighborhoods.

Registration for the REN service is availableble at www.denvergov.org/emergencynotifications, the office announced in an email.