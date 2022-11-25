Denver area soccer fans from both sides of the pond packed the British Bulldog downtown Friday afternoon to root for their team in the U.S.A. versus England FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match.

The Bulldog, 2052 Stout St., is a popular establishment to watch World Cup games, as it opens at 5 a.m. to accommodate the 10-hour time difference from Denver to Qatar.

It was standing-room only Friday, with fans spilling out the front door.

Managers arranged a shuttle bus to take overload fans to its sister bar the Ice House Tavern nearby. The two are part of The Little Pub Co., which has 19 Denver-area bars.

"It's always a great atmosphere, that's why soccer fans come to the Bulldog," General Manager Kevin Tuohy said. "We had a line, so we used the shuttle to get fans to the Ice House — then they had a line, too. Both were packed."

The bulldog had outdoor screens for fans who couldn't squeeze in the door.

"There was a lot of chanting back and forth," he said. "Zero-zero is not at all what you want, but the good news is the U.S. still advanced and will play Iran who had a big upset over Wales today. Expect big crowds Tuesday at noon, too."

The fans seemed to be somewhat split on loyalties, but the American fans seemed a bit louder with the "U-S-A" chants.