Downtown Denver

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Denver. 

 David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Denver City Council voted Monday evening to give final approval to a bond issuance to fund a variety of infrastructure projects already approved by voters.

This will allow a principal of up to $366.4 million, marking the first issuance for the RISE Denver program and the fifth for the Elevate Denver program. These are general obligation bonds, which are a type of municipal bond cities use to pay for projects.

The bonds are backed entirely by a city’s creditworthiness and are paid back over decades using property taxes.