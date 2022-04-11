Denver City Council voted Monday evening to give final approval to a bond issuance to fund a variety of infrastructure projects already approved by voters.
This will allow a principal of up to $366.4 million, marking the first issuance for the RISE Denver program and the fifth for the Elevate Denver program. These are general obligation bonds, which are a type of municipal bond cities use to pay for projects.
The bonds are backed entirely by a city’s creditworthiness and are paid back over decades using property taxes.