A Denver grand jury filed 14 criminal charges against one of five officers involved in a July shooting in Lower Downtown that injured seven people, the Denver District Attorney Beth McCann's office announced Wednesday.

Officer Brandon Ramos faces two counts of reckless second degree assault, three counts of third degree knowing or reckless assault, three counts of third degree assault with negligence with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, and five counts of reckless endangerment. Ramos was granted a PR bond, according to a statement.

Two other officers who fired their service guns were not charged.

“I want to thank the members of the grand jury who have spent many days over the last several months listening to testimony and examining exhibits,” McCann said in a statement. “This is a very serious matter and I appreciate the time and attention each of them devoted to this important decision."

The shooting happened in the early hours of July 17 when police responded to an altercation as people left downtown bars for the night. Police said Jordan Waddy brandished a gun at officers and “posed a significant threat." Officers opened fire, shooting Waddy several times and injuring six other bystanders.

An arrest affidavit for Waddy named the five officers at the scene as James Cambria, Megan Lieberson, Ramos, Kenneth Rowland and Alex Enriquez.

McCann's statement says two other officers who fired that night were legally justified in doing so, but does not provide any information why.

McCann refused an interview request by the Denver Gazette Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cambria said he feared for his life. But civil rights attorney Tyrone Glover previously told The Denver Gazette he doesn't believe the charges against Waddy add up to support the claim he threatened police with the gun he had.

Waddy faces one charge of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony.

"We're talking about charges that have nothing to do with officers or officer safety," Glover previously said. "If he was threatening them with a gun, they would have charged him with threatening them with a gun."

Reporter Jessica Gibbs contributed to this story.

This story is developing and will be updated.