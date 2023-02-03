A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter.

Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to the tweet.

The hit-and-run driver, an adult male, returned to the crash location later. Police arrested him for careless driving resulting in death, according to the tweet.