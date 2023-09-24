Denver City Council looks to approve a $6.4 million "award" contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to help Department of Housing Stability (HOST) efforts to address unhoused homeless people in a meeting Monday.

If approved, Denver would be under contract with The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless until the end of 2026. Dollars look to be used for “encampment resolution outreach” citywide, Monday’s meeting agenda states.

In addition, council looks to potentially make official the $15.7 million in acquisition costs for the 194-unit Best Western location at 4595 Quebec Street. The hotel is planned to operate as a non-congregate shelter for homeless people until it is converted into supportive housing for rent at affordable prices.

Other homelessness resolutions, among other things, are planned on Monday’s agenda:

Contracts and Resolutions

A resolution approving a grant agreement with Elevation Community Land Trust to support the acquisition of for-sale affordable housing units, citywide. The agreement approves $6,220,000 through Aug. 31, 2026 to acquire at least 62 homes. The homes would have income and occupancy restrictions secured by a 99-year land lease or deed restriction “to create affordable homeownership opportunities,” the agenda states.

A resolution with Family Promise of Greater Denver with HOST to provide children under 18 with shelter rapid resolution assistance, medication, reunification, relocation, transportation assistance, employment support and childcare, citywide. The contract adds $140,291 for a new total of $561,164 for a one year extension throughout 2024.

A resolution with The Salvation Army to provide homeless people with immediate access to the Connection Center for resources, scheduling or referrals to available programs, citywide. The contract adds $320,346 for a new total of $1,121,211 extending it one year through 2024.

A resolution approving a master purchase with Toter, LLC worth $6.5 million to buy trash, recycle, and compost containers for Denver residents.

Resolutions approving agreements with AloTerra Restoration Service, LLC for increased work orders for natural resource management, lake management, and other technical services for Denver Parks and recreation, city wide. Amends on-call contract by adding $2 million for a new total of $3 million in relation to a five-year plan.

Two resolutions combine for nearly $5.7 million of grants to provide healthy food boxes, healthy eating, nutrition, cooking and gardening education as part of the city’s Healthy Food for Denver Kid’s initiative. The grant agreement with both The GrowHaus (food boxes for Denver Public Libraries) and Denver Urban Gardens run through the end of 2025.

Bills

A bill approving acquisition costs for the 194-unit Best Western location at 4595 Quebec Street for $15.7 million. The hotel is planned to operate as a non-congregate shelter for homeless people until it is converted into supportive housing for rent at affordable prices.

Second reading of a bill approving an agreement worth $30 million between Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority for the city to purchase various technology solutions in hopes to reduce acquisition time and costs for technology solutions. The agreement ends Sept. 1, 2028.

Second reading for a grant agreement with Colorado Department of Human Services to provide up to 18 treatment beds for court-ordered competency evaluations in custody of Denver city or county jails. The grant is with the state and office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health worth $735,615.80 and goes through June 30, 2024.

A bill with the Public Safety Special Revenue Fund authorizing a capital equipment purchase of $286,000 for four handheld devices resulting in safe field testing, investigating deaths and injuries caused by illegal synthetic opiate poisoning. This falls under the operations of the “FY 23-24 DPD Fentanyl Investigation and Interdiction Grant” program.

Public Hearing

A bill rezoning 1600 N. Hooker Street from R-2-A to G-RX-5, allowing the increase to a 9,000 square foot minimum zone lot size and a five story building in council district 3.