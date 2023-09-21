Approximately 70 homeless people living in an Eighth Avenue and Logan Street encampment in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood were given a seven day camp sweep notice on Tuesday, Denver's Joint Information Center said.

“This cleanup is necessary due to deteriorating conditions, including trash, human waste and discarded needles, as well as encumbrances blocking the public right of way,” Joint Information Center spokesman, Derek Woodbury, told The Denver Gazette.

Outreach teams visit the encampment daily, Woodbury said, and are tasked with providing housing services including behavioral health, substance misuse, harm reduction and emergency medical services.

The approximately 70 homeless people, camped in a line across from the Governor’s mansion, are being offered enough hotel sheltering to accommodate everyone, according to Woodbury.

The hotel’s location was not disclosed due to privacy, Woodbury said.

“We are working to match as many of these residents as possible with housing and shelter.”

The seven-day posting on Tuesday, Sept. 19 gives residences until Tuesday, Sept. 26 before cleanout begins.

Two previous encampment sweeps during Mayor Mike Johnston’s campaign did not give as much as a seven-day notice.

As of Thursday, Johnston is a little over 10% (102 housed) to his goal of housing 1,000 homeless people by year’s end, according to a city-made homeless housing dashboard.

Assuming 70 are housed next week, it would be nearly a 60% jump from what Johnston’s administration has accomplished in his first two months in-office.

“This is a very unique cleanup for Denver, due to the scale of additional services being offered to unhoused residents,” Woodbury said. “This effort also includes providing services to those living in the encampment prior to their transition to housing and shelter, including portalets, hand-washing stations and trash removal.”