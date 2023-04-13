Denver police are investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Ruby Hill Park.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of South Vallejo Street, according to a Denver Police Department tweet at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The area is just southwest of Ruby Hill Park.

At the time police responded, one victim was located with unknown extent of injuries, according to the tweet.

At 9:34 a.m. Thursday, police said on Twitter that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The victim is an adult male, according to police.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death when next of kin are notified.

At this time, police have not made any arrests in the case, according to the tweet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .