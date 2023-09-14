Police on Thursday are investigating a homicide near Regis University after a stabbing was reported in the area.

Denver police said the homicide investigation is at West 50th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to an official post on social media platform X.

Regis University put out an alert Thursday morning telling students to get to a secure location and shelter in place.

Police said one person is in custody, but did not release that person's identity.

Regis University said in an X post that the suspect was arrested at W. 55th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. The university lifted the lockdown and said police told them there was no danger.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's name, police said, pending an autopsy and family notification.

Fatal stabbing on RTD bus nearby

Earlier Thursday morning, at 5:10 a.m., Denver police said a stabbing was reported on an RTD bus at West 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. That person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, investigators had not linked the fatal stabbing on the RTD bus to the homicide near Regis University.

"It is very early in both investigations and all available information on each incident has been posted," police said in an X post.

An RTD spokesperson told The Denver Gazette the stabbing occurred on bus route 31, which runs up and down Federal Boulevard, but referred all other questions to Denver police regarding the incident.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.