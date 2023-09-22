A fourplex, multifamily Denver home that exploded last month still hasn't been cleaned up, but city officials said they finally cleared one big hurdle -- they now know who owns the property.

According to a report by The Denver Gazette's news partners 9NEWS, it took a while but city officials have tracked down the owner of the building in the 400 block of South Lincoln Street. It's owned by an LLC based in Michigan.

A dog was killed in the Aug. 10 explosion that rocked the Baker neighborhood. Investigators believe the blast was caused when natural gas ignited. No people were seriously injured.

City officials require the owner to have an engineer survey the site to determine if the building can be fixed or must be torn down, 9NEWS reported.

Denver's deputy building official told the TV station the owner has been complying but there can be consequences if they do not hire an inspector.

"We can escalate. There are some other opportunities that we have like a general violation," Dennis Shults, Denver's deputy building official, said. "We can actually bring them to court if needed."

Shults said he didn't think that would be necessary since the building owner was cooperating.

The deadline to have an engineer survey the damage is next Tuesday, 9NEWS reported.