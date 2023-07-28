Housing authorities in Denver approved the purchase of a Best Western hotel in northeast Denver for $26 million, with plans to convert it into housing units.

In a news release, housing authorities said buying the 194-unit Best Western Central Park hotel at 4595 Quebec Street would support Mayor Mike Johnston's goal of moving 1,000 homeless people off the streets by the end of the year, even as his administration promises to decommission encampments.

The Denver Housing Authority board of commissioners approved the purchase for $25.95 million, with $11 million coming from the DHA Delivers for Denver (D3) bond funds and bridge loan of $16 million through the Northern Trust.

It's the 11th site acquisition made available with resources from the D3 partnership between the City and County of Denver and the housing authority. The program uses property tax mill levy revenue from the Denver’s Affordable Housing Fund, in part, to expedite and expand the pipeline of supportive housing units.

The city's Department of Housing Stability plans to submit a request to the city council to provide $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the purchase via a payment to the bridge lender.

The city has increasingly poured resources into reducing homelessness, spending $152 million in 2022 and authorizing $254 million to address the problem in 2023. When then-Mayor Michael Hancock took office a dozen years ago, that spending stood at $8 million.

The crisis has worsened in the last two years. Denver this year saw an 8% increase in the number of homeless people who sleep in public places, based on the most recent point-in-time count.

All told, the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative counted 9,065 homeless people throughout the seven-county Denver metro area, a nearly 32% increase from 2022.

In the news release, Johnston said his administration is "laser focused" on bringing the 1,000 homeless people "safely inside, while permanently decommissioning encampments by the end of 2023.”

“This acquisition is the first key piece of that puzzle and puts us on a solid path to achieving our goal, connecting our unhoused neighbors to housing and low-barrier shelter, and improving quality of life in neighborhoods across our city,” he said.

David Nisivoccia, the chief executive officer of DHA, said the project will "support our goals to give people an affordable and safe place to live."

Laura Brudzynski, the executive director of the city's housing department, said acquisitions of hotels for conversion to housing help expand the pipeline "quickly by leveraging existing buildings.”

“We’re proud to help move another hotel acquisition forward for supportive housing, and are excited about the opportunity to provide non-congregate shelter as an interim use at this site prior to its conversion to housing," he said.

Under the plan, the housing authority plans to lease the building to the city via the housing department for a nominal annual rate and basic maintenance costs. The department will then contract out with a partner to provide non-congregate shelter with supportive services — until the site is ready for conversion to supportive housing, which authorities said would take a few years.

The parties are expected to close the purchase by mid-August, with the lease starting on Sept. 1.

More than half the hotel's 194 units already have kitchenettes, making the space "ideal for supportive housing," the housing authority said.

At the time the hotel is converted to "supportive housing," at least 40% of the units would be restricted for tenants earning 30% of the area median income, the housing authority said.