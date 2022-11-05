Denver International Airport celebrated its Gate Expansion Program, which added new gates to its A and B concourses, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony ceremony on Friday.

Mayor Michael Hancock joined airport and United Airlines officials at the ceremony.

The expansion includes 12 new gates on Concourse A-West and 10 new gates on Concourse B-East. United Airlines is leasing the gates, bringing their total gate count to 90 at DIA and making it the airline's largest hub, according to a news release.

Hancock said six of the 12 new A-West gates can accommodate international flights.

"Denver International Airport continues to strive toward effectively serving 100 million annual passengers within the next 10 years," Hancock said. "The opening of these new expansion areas is significant for the airport's future."

In addition to the 12 gates, the expansion in A-West features 16 passenger waiting areas, a new international corridor and an outdoor deck with "spectacular views of the runways and the Rocky Mountains."

United Airlines plans tol open a new United Club in summer 2023.

In addition to the gates, the B-East expansion includes 12 passenger waiting areas and new United Club Fly.

Both expansions will have workstations, comfortable seating, charging stations, new restrooms and nursing rooms.

The space will also host new shopping and dining options in 2023, including The Bindery, Uncle, Maria Empanada, WH Smith, Elway's Taproom and Grill, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Peet's Coffee, Market 5280 and High Dune Market and Goods, according to a DIA news release

"The completion of the Gate Expansion Program continues to position DEN as one of the top international airports," airport CEO Phil Washington said. "DEN stays true to our Vision 100 pillars of growing our infrastructure and expanding our global connections."

According to the airport, both expansion areas will be LEED Gold Certified. They include a rooftop solar system that will reduce the facilities' energy use by 30% over conventional design, low-flow fixtures, toilets and urinals, artificial exterior light reduction and increased natural light indoors.

As a whole, the Gate Expansion Program added 39 new gates to all three DIA concourses, increasing gate capacity by 30%, according to airport release. The program also added three outdoor decks and other new amenities. The B-East and A-West areas are the final sections. B-West opened in November 2020 and C-East opened May 2022.

The program's original budget was $1.5 billion, but went up to $2.3 billion to accommodate relocation of various airlines to other gates and build five new gates for Frontier Airlines, according to the airport. The extra budget also added a new commuter facility, airline support spaces and technology upgrades. DEN said in the release that, as an enterprise of the City and County of Denver, it does not operate with General Fund tax dollars.

United began operation out of the B-East gates on Oct. 20 and started flying out of A-West on Saturday.