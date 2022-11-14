Denver International Airport wants to nearly triple a daily rental car charge that out-of-town customers typically pay.
Customers currently pay pay $2.15 per day for the Customer Facility Charge, which airport officials said is among the lowest in the country.
Airport officials propose to increase that amount to $6 per day.
Officials said the $2.15 charge has been in place since the airport opened in 1995 and increasing it to $6 per day would put it within the industry average for major airports.
If approved, customers would see the new rate beginning in February 2023.
The proposed increase might not be the last one. Airport officials are evaluating the idea of a consolidated rental car facility, which they said is what most other large U.S. airports have embraced. Such a model, they said, would increase customer service, efficiency and sustainability. Once officials have decided whether to move ahead, "any further adjustment to the CFC rate will be evaluated,"
“DEN continues to expand to prepare for 100 million annual passengers in the next 8-10 years,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “By moving the various airport rental car companies to one location, consolidating or eliminating busing and improving the security of vehicle storage, we can create a much-improved experience for our customers as the airport continues to grow and modernize for the future.”