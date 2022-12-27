Something should have peaked on my radar at the Denver International Airport on the evening of Dec. 22, when my friend was trying to get off her United flight, which landed around 8:30 p.m. I circled the airport in sub-freezing temperatures for over two hours until she had finally had a chance to actually get off her plane, find her luggage and get to me.

When my partner, my friend and I went to the airport the next day, it was busier than a department store on the morning of Black Friday pre-Cyber Monday sales. DIA and TSA had been working to prepare for higher traffic volumes — so getting through security was a breeze.

We finally boarded our plane about two hours later than the schedule. I got comfortable in my seat, put in my headphones and feel asleep for our hour-and-30-some-odd minute flight to Dallas Love Field Airport. Six hours later, my partner woke me up to get off the plane — I had managed to sleep through about four or so hours of waiting for enough staff to connect our plane’s exit door to the jetway.

We rented a car through to use for the two days we were visiting my family in Dallas, but when we arrived at the car rental counter, no one was there to assist us, as it was now 5 a.m. I grudgingly called my mom, who had barely slept in the last three days, to drive 45 minutes and pick us up. While waiting on her to arrive, we laid down on the hard, speckle-tile floor and attempted to sleep.

For the next two days, we celebrated Christmas with my family and sat in the hospital with my grandfather. At about 1 p.m. on Sunday, we headed out of the hospital to go grab some food before heading to the airport. As we parked at a brewery, one of the only stores that was open on Christmas Day in Dallas, I double checked my Southwest app for the departure time, as I knew we might get delayed. Our flight, which was scheduled to leave at 5:20 p.m., was marked as canceled. The closest flight out for re-booking was Tuesday.

This new information threw our whole day into chaos — my partner sat on the phone listing to Southwest’s customer service line piano music for 62 minutes and 53 seconds, while my mom, who works in the transportation industry, was frantically looking up flights. I was trying to figure out who had the cheapest car available to rent so we could drive back to Denver in hopes of getting there prior to Monday morning, when my partner had to go to work at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Southwest never picked up our phone call. We managed to find a Budget rental car at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a further drive than Love Field. After loading our luggage into a silver Chevrolet Malibu, we began our 12 plus-hour journey back to our home in Aurora at 6 p.m. It took us the whole evening to get to Amarillo, Texas, essentially the half-way point on our journey. We stopped and got a hotel for the night and started again the next day. When I woke up and checked my phone, I found 12 text messages from Southwest beginning at 1:50 a.m. Central Time and ending at 3:04 a.m., informing me that my flight was canceled.

Around the time we finally got home after picking up our car from airport parking and dropping off the rental car, I got a text from my mom, who was back at the hospital in Dallas with her father: “The lead story on all 3 local news stations is the SWA flight cancellations.”