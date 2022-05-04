Air France is back with nonstop flights to Paris three days a week from Denver International Airport.
"We are excited for the return of Air France’s nonstop service to Paris, especially as we approach the busy summer travel season," airport CEO Phil Washington said in a release. "We expect passenger traffic to reach historic highs this summer thanks in part to carriers like Air France who continue to invest in the Denver market, allowing us to expand our global connections and connect our passengers and community to Europe and beyond.”
Flights will go to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays on Boeing 777-200 aircrafts. Air France first brought direct service between Denver and Paris in July 2021.
“We are excited to resume Air France service to Denver as part of an overall increase in capacity connecting the United States to Paris and beyond,” Eric Caron, senior vice president and general manager, North America for Air France-KLM, said in a release. “Air France is ready to welcome customers looking to travel and connect them to our global network of 196 destinations, as well as connect Europeans eager to experience the natural beauty, vibrant culture, and growing economy of Denver and its surrounding areas.”