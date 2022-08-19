Several airline check-in counters will be relocating between now and October as construction on Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project continues.
The first set of airlines moving locations are Delta and Spirit Airlines. Both airlines' ticket counters are now on the west side of level six after previously being on the east side, according to the airport
Airport officials said Delta will be using pod six, while Spirit will operate out of pod five. The new areas can be identified by yellow signs hung on the ceiling in their respective areas.
Other airlines such as Allegiant, American, Boutique Air, Denver Air Connection, Frontier, JetBlue Airways, Sun Country, Southern Airways Express and all International carriers will also relocate through October.
Airport officials are recommending travelers visit their website at flydenver.com one day before their scheduled flight to confirm their airlines location within the terminal.
Signage along Peña Boulevard will also be updated to indicate current airline location as well.