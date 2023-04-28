Denver International Airport didn’t crack the 10 Best U.S. Airports for Food, but it has a place in the heart…or stomach…of the epicurean magazine Food & Wine.

After listing reader’s choices from their “Global Tastemakers Awards” that range from top-pick San Francisco International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in No. 7. DIA was 11th, recognized because “the airport’s dining outlets offer everything you could want from a travel day meal,’ the editors wrote.

Two locations specifically mentioned were Catalina Grill, a Mexican cuisine eatery in Jeppsen Terminal on the east side of level six, and Voodoo Doughnut in concourse B on the northeast mezzanine level. (It wasn’t all wine and roses praise-wise, Food & Wine took a shot at delays at the airport they’ve experienced traveling to and from multiple Aspen Food & Wine Festivals.)

A few of the other top picks…

San Francisco was No.1. “It doesn’t matter when you’re passing through; you’ll be able to find something to eat that rivals any meal outside of airport walls.”

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport came in third. “Artisanal doughnuts, cheese-filled burgers, clam chowder — there are a lot of flavors swirling around this airport’s terminals.

No. 6 is Tampa International Airport. "From sports bars and tables with aquarium views to menus with authentic Neapolitan pizzas, Tampa International Airport has an unexpected range," Food and Wine noted.

Detroit, which received nearly $50 million for renovations in 2022, finished up the list in tenth with F&W commenting “Detroit has balanced its restaurant roster to cater to travelers on all schedules: quick bites, a cup of coffee while making a mad dash to a gate, or a lingering meal to fill a couple of hours," the magazine wrote.

Recent reviews of the food at DIA have travel journalist Brad Japhe, naming Root Down, Snarf’s Sandwiches and Great Divide Brewing as favorites in 2022.

Lounge5280 and Elway’s steakhouse top Yelp’s oddly specific “Best Denver Airport Terminal B Restaurants” category.

And, if all else fails, there are McDonald's in all three concourses at DIA.