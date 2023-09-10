Denver International Airport, which was ranked No. 3 in the country for sustainability in August, is once again selling used fleet equipment to smaller airports across the state.

As one of the busiest airports in the world, DIA continues a tradition of selling its own equipment during the Colorado Aeronautics Sale. The airport has described it as an "auction of sorts" for smaller airports with different needs.

“For over 10 years, DEN’s fleet team have participated in the Colorado Aeronautics Surplus Sale,” DIA CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “This partnership ensures our equipment and technologies can benefit Colorado’s local airports.”

The National Association of Fleet Administration 2023 Green Fleet Awards recently ranked DIA No. 3 in the country for sustainability.

“The annual ranking recognizes peak-performing operations and honors enhanced practices positively impacting the environment and improvements within the fleet industry,” DIA said.

DIA maintains more than 1,300 different vehicles and equipment from large snow removal vehicles, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, forklifts, cranes and light duty vehicles, the airport said.

“By offering advanced equipment to local airports, DEN aims to lead a wider adoption of sustainable practices across the region, reducing the collective carbon footprint and promoting a more environmentally responsible approach to aviation operations,” DIA said.

The process for purchasing used equipment is that surrounding Colorado airport officials come to DIA grounds, and then look at, buy or bid on equipment. The state covers a large percentage of purchase costs, according to the airport.

This provides airports in the state “access to budget-friendly equipment they otherwise would not have funding for,” DIA said.

Exact numbers of sales or amount of equipment sold were not released by DIA.

The Denver Gazette has reached out to the airport for more details.