No, Blucifer won't be getting a little brother but travelers at Denver International Airport will be able to enjoy several new works of art soon.

That's after Denver City Council Monday approved three contracts worth more than $7.5 million that will bring three new sculptures to the airport's B and C concourses.

Artist Kipp Kobayashi will create a suspended sculpture near the newly constructed B West expansion. Titled the "Cosmology of Flight," the 140 foot sculpture will be a life-sized Boeing 767 aircraft, inspired by scale, perception and size, according to city documents.

Artist Danielle Roney will create two suspended sculptures in the atriums of the Concourse C East expansion. Titled "The Constellations," the sculptures will capture the geometry of constellations as seen in Denver during the winter and summer solstices.

The third contract approves the installation of a sculpture in the concourse A West terminal. It is valued at just under $2.5 million. The sculpture will be installed by Ball-Nogues Design Studio, LLC.

These new sculptures also come after Denver artist Thomas "Detour" Evans was tapped to add a sculpture in the concourse B East expansion. His piece, called "It's not what you take, it's what you bring back," is inspired by the idea that life is in perpetual motion with luggage carrying the things we hold dear, according to an Oct. 25 release.

"By using Colorado luggage, the work is an open invitation to learn about each other. I wanted the work to strike a common chord amongst all travelers regardless of background," Evans said in a news release. "I hope that once installed, the work gives travelers an opportunity to feel more connected with each other as we are all figuring out this thing called life."

DIA is well known for its artwork. Some pieces have sparked conspiracy theories, while others stand to inspire.

The contracts are funded by a city ordinance that requires any capital improvement project with a budget of $1 million or more set aside 1% of the budget for public art.

Council also approved granting a building a historical designation, penning it for preservation. The small structure at 1618 E. 38th Avenue started life as a Swedish Lutheran Church, evolved into a Spanish Seventh State Adventist Church in 1950, before becoming the Rising Star Baptist Church. The changes came as the demographics of the Cole neighborhood also changed, according to city staff.

"It's a simple and relatively unadorned building," Kara Hahn, Denver's principal city planner, said. "But there are important details that denote it as a church."

Hahn pointed to flared eaves, cosmetic buttresses, arched windows and other details that she said are reminiscent of Gothic Revival churches. The building is also significant for its rarity, she said, since many working class buildings have been significantly altered.

Preservation of the church, which is located in District 9, had the full support of Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who praised current owner Nathan Beal starting the process. The Cole neighborhood doesn't have many landmark designations, and CdeBaca recently lamented the loss of history in her district and throughout the city.

"My only comment is thank you to Nathan for making it a landmark preservation opportunity," she said. "I support this and I support the idea of preserving while we're also creating more opportunities in the area."