Denver International Airport will begin construction of a security checkpoint on the northeast side of Level 6 this week, resulting in multiple closures in and outside the Jeppesen Terminal until the project's projected completion in 2026.
The expansion is part of the $1.3 billion Great Hall Completion Project, which began in 2020. The first phase of the project has been completed, while the west side checkpoint, currently under construction, will be finished by the first quarter of 2024, officials said.
"Earlier this year, we received approval from Denver City Council to move forward on the $1.3 billion Great Hall Completion, which will fulfill our original vision for the project,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “This is a significant milestone as we look to bring an enhanced and more efficient security experience to our passengers.”
Travelers at DEN will need to contend with three major closures:
- At passenger drop-off on Level 6, the first two lanes of traffic, including the sidewalk, from Doors 601 to 603 will be closed. Passengers can be dropped off between Doors 603 and 617 during the day until 10 p.m.
- The east side corridor overlooking the north security checkpoint will be completely closed.
- The northeast restrooms on Level 6 will be closed permanently. The family restroom in the same area will remain open.
All security checkpoints will remain open during construction and there will always be a corridor open to access the north end of the terminal and bridge security, officials said, adding travelers are strongly encouraged to check DEN's website to find the best security wait times.
Officials expect construction to remain in place in "various configurations" until the project is complete.
The new security checkpoints will enhance security, increase capacity, improve operational efficiencies and elevate the passenger experience, officials said, adding the project will also build new ticket lobbies, similar to what United, Southwest and Frontier currently use, for remaining airlines.