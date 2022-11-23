Nearly 600,000 travelers are expected to come through the Denver International Airport's TSA checkpoints from Nov. 18 through Saturday, according to a news release.

Denver’s airport is the third-busiest airport in the world and generates $33 billion for the region annually, according to the release. The busiest days of travel were estimated to be Tuesday and Wednesday, with the expectation of 75,000 people passing through TSA checkpoints on each day. These estimates show a 12.2% increase from the same dates in 2021. The airport suggests checking flight status for delay or cancellation information and arriving two hours before boarding time.

There are three security checkpoints at the Denver airport: south, north, and bridge security. South security is open 24 hours a day, North security is open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Bridge security is open from 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. TSA screening checkpoints are usually the busiest during the early morning from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the release.

For standard travelers, the airport suggested using the South or Bridge security checkpoints — but there are ways to bypass standard screening. TSA PreCheck has a limited number of lanes which are open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., but those who have PreCheck and need to go through security after 8 p.m. will still have an expedited screening through the standard lanes.

CLEAR, a document verification technology system, is also available for screening standard travelers. Real time security wait times can be checked at FlyDenver.com.

The terminal is experiencing construction currently in the Great Hall, so the interior corridor on the east side looking over the North security checkpoint is closed. There is a pathway to and from Bridge security and the north end of the terminal is open on the east side. These closures will remain in place until the completion of the checkpoint in 2024, according to the release.

On-site parking at the airport is open until it reaches capacity. If the Pikes Peak lot reaches its capacity of 8,000 parking spots, Mount Elbert shuttle lot will open for overfill. There are 36 electric vehicle charging spots on level 1 of the parking garages for no charge beyond the standard parking rate.

As a way to skip the check-in counter, a free bag drop service is offered at 75th Ave. near the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for domestic flights on United, Southwest, Delta, American, Alaska and Spirit for domestic flights. Bags must be dropped of no later than 90 minutes before their flight. For passengers with lap infants, the child’s boarding pass must be picked up at the ticket counter due to airline regulations. Check-in counters have recently been relocated in the terminal, but passengers can check counter locations at flydenver.com/flights.

Denver airport volunteer ambassadors will be dressed in purple plaid uniforms throughout the terminal and concourses. They are available to provide directions, information or advice to travelers.