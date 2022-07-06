President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration.
"Phil Washington is a recognized leader across the transportation industry, and we are lucky to have him as our CEO at DEN," Theresa Marchetta, the mayor's spokeswoman, said in a statement last month. "It's not surprising his name would come up when these roles are being considered."
Washington was appointed as the airport's CEO in 2021 by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Washington served as CEO of the Regional Transportation District from 2000 to 2015.
He left Denver to serve as the CEO of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, where he managed an $8 billion budget and oversaw $18 billion to $20 billion in capital projects.
Washington also served in the U.S. Army for 24 years, reaching the rank of command sergeant major. He was appointed to the federal Transportation Transition Agency Review Team by the Biden administration.
