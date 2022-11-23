Denver International Airport officials added popular Denver restaurants to its lineup of 170 businesses in an effort to give travelers a taste of Denver. Meanwhile, Great Hall improvements continue as does the rollout of a program to spur development on airport land.

From the recent opening popular VooDoo Doughnuts — known for its distinctive pink boxes of doughnuts with unique ingredients like bacon — to the gate expansion program, DIA officials said they're working to support travel as life returns to a post-pandemic “normal,” and to bring the experience of Denver’s local culture into the airport itself.

Denver’s airport is the third-busiest in the world and is undergoing a significant commercial development.

Officials are also eyeing the possibility of a Señor Bear and Bar Dough coming to a DIA concourse soon.

In the Great Hall project, the second new security checkpoint on Level 6 on the northeast side of the Jeppesen Terminal began construction Nov. 15, which is the final phase of a years-long project.

New gates on Concourses A and B opened Nov. 4, bringing United Airlines up to 90 gates at DIA, the largest hub for the airline.

To support the growing airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring more officers to work at DIA.

“Over the past few months, TSA has successfully hired additional TSOs to work at DIA, but we have the capacity and need to hire more," TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau said in a release. "That is why we continue to host recruitment sessions to expand our security team locally,”

Among all the changes, a new audit released Nov. 17 from Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien suggests the airport is not properly monitoring individual concessions contracts.

The report pointed out Etai’s Café, owned by Mission Yogurt Inc., is self-reporting revenue and defining its own cost of rent without independent oversight or airport review. The airport operates like a business, despite being owned by the city, and is entirely funded by airline fees and not taxpayer money. But the concern of self-reporting revenue and defining cost of rent directly effects city dollars, O'Brien's report suggests.

“Independent review helps the public know everyone involved in a transaction has their accounts balanced accurately,” O’Brien said in a press release. “For a vendor making millions every year, a CPA’s (certified public accountant) services shouldn’t break the bank.”

The airport agreed with most of the recommendations from O’Brien, according to a statement.

“While not in total agreement with the audit conclusions, Denver International Airport (DEN) agrees with seven of the eight recommendations and will move forward with implementation of those recommendations,” Alex Renteria, director of communications, said in an email. “The airport has a high-performing, diverse concession program that provides the tools and incentives for our current concessionaires to thrive.

"DEN’s concessions program manages more than 170 contracts and strives to provide a great passenger experience while also providing appropriate oversight of the concession operation.”

CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

Last week, DIA began construction on second new security checkpoint on Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal. Thus begins the final phase of the Great Hall Project, which is currently expected to be completed in 2028.

Theproject was intended to be completed by November 2021, but it was halted in 2019, when the original contractor was fired. After hiring new general contractor Hensel Phelps in 2020, the airport completed phase one of the project in November 2021, and plans to complete phase two in mid-2024. The first two phases cost $770 million.

Officials started planning for the Great Hall Project in 2014, as passenger load was nearing the original capacity of 50 million annually. By 2019, the airport had nearly 70 million travelers in one year.

Jeppesen Terminal was built prior to 9/11, and thus did not have the proper space to manage the security needs of the new times, according to the Great Hall After-Action Report.

In February, Denver City Council approved a series of contracts that allocate $1.3 billion to complete the airport’s long-running Great Hall Project by summer 2028.

The additional dollars will fund the third and final phase of the project — an effort to renovate the airport’s main Jeppesen Terminal that the airport has been working on since 2018.

“This is a significant milestone as we look to bring an enhanced and more efficient security experience to our passengers,” CEO Phil Washington said in a mid-November news release.

Construction walls in the northeast corner of the terminal will remain until mid-2026, but the Level 6 West Checkpoint is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

On Nov. 4, DIA commemorated the completion of the Gate Expansion Program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included United Airlines and Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

“The opening of these new expansion areas is significant for the airport’s future,” Hancock said in a news release from the event. “Not only is there a brand-new facility with 10 gates at the end of Concourse B-East, six of the 12 new gates on Concourse A-West can accommodate international flights bringing more visitors, opportunities and economic growth to our region.”

The growth of the airport could support 100 million annual passengers within the next 10 years, according to Hancock. This project increased gate capacity by 30%, according to the release.

A-West expansion, constructed by Turner-Flatiron joint ventures, has 12 new gates, six of which are open for international flights. The United Club will also be located in this concourse, which is expected to open summer 2023. There is an outdoor deck located in this section that offers views of the Rocky Mountains.

B-East expansion, a Holder-FCI joint venture, has 10 gates and a new United Airlines club, the United Club FlySM. The club is meant for travelers who are looking to get a snack, beverage or coffee on the way to a flight, which is the first of its kind for a U.S. airline, according to a release.

In both expansions, there are new rest places, workstations, family seating, charging stations, new restrooms and nursing rooms, in addition to restaurant and retail options that will come in 2023.

Workers are aiming for the gates to be LEED Gold Certified to ensure the "commitment to sustainability" expressed by DIA officials. Energy-saving features include a rooftop solar system, low-flow toilets, and urinals, reduction in artificial exterior lighting and increased internal natural light, according to a release.

“As the only airline that flies more international routes than any airline in Denver’s history, I want to share our collective excitement for the completed new gates," Brett Hart, United Airlines President, said in a statement. "We know that our customers and the Denver airport community will benefit greatly from this increased capacity,”

While the original budget for the program was $1.5 billion to construct 39 new gates, DIA added work to the program to support relocation of some airlines to other gates. This included the building of a new commuter facility, new airline support spaces, technology upgrades, among other changes, pushing the budget for the project to $2.3 billion.

There are seven districts called the "Districts at DEN," that are owned by the airport but are non-aviation land. Now, DIA is looking to find qualified developers for long-term ground leases of up to 1,500 acres. DIA is the second largest landowner of any airport across the globe, according to a release. Offers by developers will be evaluated by the DEN Evaluation Committee.

“By issuing a rolling RFO, we are able to better guide our growth in a way that aligns with our Vision 100 strategic plan which is helping us to prepare to serve 100 million passengers in the next 8 to 10 years,” Washington said in a release. “This commercial development will support DEN by providing non-aeronautical revenue which allows us to keep our costs to our airlines competitive and also provide our community with more employment opportunities for the future.”

Officials declined to make Washington available for an interview at the Denver Gazette's request. President Joe Biden has tabbed Washington to take over the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The legislature has not confirmed the appointment.

RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL

Thanks to the Gate Expansion Program, new retail shops and restaurants are coming to DIA. Those include The Bindery, Uncle, Maria Empanada, WH Smith, Elway’s Taproom & Grill, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Peet’s Coffee, Market 5280 and High Dune Market & Goods, according to Renteria.

Additionally, DIA recently opened a VooDoo Doughnut on Concourse B on Oct. 28. This is the first airport location for the Portland-based business. There are currently two locations in downtown Denver located on Colfax Avenue and South Broadway.

“We’ve been looking forward to working with DEN as a partner in the opening at the Denver Airport so travelers from around the globe can get a taste of that Voodoo Magic,” CEO Chris Schultz said in a statement. “That time has finally arrived, and we are thrilled.”

In addition to Voodoo, other new restaurants opened in the airport this year include Shake Shack, Einstein’s Bagels, Kabod Coffee and Caribou Coffee. Mercantile also opened recently, which is the same business as the location in Union Station.

“We want people to be able to experience Denver without having to even leave our airport,” Renteria said. “So we’re really focused on bringing lots of local options as well as kind of nationally popular options.”

Renteria said Señor Bear, a local Mexican-inspired cuisine, and Bar Dough, a pizza and Italian restaurant, will also come to the airport.