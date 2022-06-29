Denver International Airport officials are preparing for a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Airport officials predict that nearly 1.2 million passengers will pass through security Thursday through Tuesday, a number that will be near or exceed the same period in 2019.
"We're excited to see passengers returning to the airport," said Mindy Crane, a spokeswoman for the airport. "We're seeing more flights both internationally and domestically and are glad passengers are returning."
Crane said the busiest days will likely be Thursday and Friday, when 220,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport each day.
AAA predicts 47.9 million Americans — the second-highest travel volume on record — will travel over the holiday weekend with Denver being a top travel destination.
More than 786,000 Coloradans will be among the travelers, with 84% of them driving to their destination, according to AAA.
"Despite high and rising prices on just about everything, we're seeing consistent increases in travel demand," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of pubic affairs for AAA. "It seems that with so much going on in the world, Coloradans have decided they're due a vacation — and this year they're finally taking it."
Officials predicted that automobile travel will be up 1.1% compared to 2019 and 1.5% higher than in 2021.
Airport officials reminded passengers to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of their scheduled flight because security lines are expected to be long.