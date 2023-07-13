Passengers at Denver International Airport can speed their way through security by making a reservation up to three days before a flight.

The airport has partnered with secure identity company CLEAR to extend the popular DEN RESERVE program and continue helping passengers save time at airport security.

DEN RESERVE is a free service that will allow all passengers to reserve a dedicated time slot for DIA’s Bridge TSA Security Checkpoint for their party — giving them a more predictable and seamless travel experience, according to a news release.

“We are always looking for innovative and fresh ways to serve our passengers and improve their journey through our airport,” said DIA CEO Phil Washington in the release. “Travel demand is exceeding pre-pandemic levels and it is critical we provide a variety of options for passengers to get to their gates efficiently and timely.

The DEN RESERVE pilot launched at the beginning of June. In its first few days at DIA, the program surpassed expectations with nearly 100% of reservation windows booked every day and more than 4,900 bookings. This option has provided relief at the Bridge Security Checkpoint and created a better experience for passengers, according to a news release.

DIA joins 17 other airport locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe that offer the appointment-based system.

“Travelers can now save even more time by seamlessly reserving their spot in the security line. It’s as easy as making a reservation for dinner,” said CLEAR’s Executive Vice President of Operations Kasra Moshkani in the release. “CLEAR is committed to making travel safer and easier and DIA has been an incredible partner as we introduce new products that transform the passenger experience together.”

"CLEAR's free RESERVE product allows all passengers to reserve a dedicated time slot to go through security — giving them a more predictable and seamless travel experience," according to the release. "No CLEAR membership is required."

To make a reservation with DEN RESERVE, travelers must enter their flight details and the number of people in their traveling party to view available times. Once they arrive at DIA, travelers should head to the Bridge TSA security checkpoint located on the north end of Level 6 in the main terminal. There they will access the security checkpoint lane designated for DEN RESERVE passengers. After scanning a confirmation QR code with staff, travelers can enter the designated security lane.

For more information go to Flydenver.com/DENreserve